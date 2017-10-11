Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Limited at practice Wednesday
Washington (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday.
More on Washington's status as the week rolls along, but with both Marshawn Lynch and Jalen Richard also on hand and both healthy, Washington's path to steady touches as Sunday's game against the Chargers approaches is unclear.
