Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Limited to start week of practice
Washington (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Washington has merely been splitting backup work with Jalen Richard, who closed out Sunday's 45-20 win over the Jets with a 52-yard touchdown run. Even with the Raiders making a clear effort to limit Marshawn Lynch's workload, Washington doesn't figure to get more than 5-to-10 touches in any given week. An absence would put Richard on the radar in deep leagues for a Week 3 matchup with the Redskins.
