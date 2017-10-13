Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Listed as questionable
Washington (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Washington could return to action this weekend after logging limited practices all week, but with both Marshawn Lynch and Jalen Richard also in the Raiders' backfield mix, Washington's path to steady touches is currently muddled.
