Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Logs full practice

Washington (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Like Washington, top back Josh Jacobs (elbow) was also limited for the Raiders' first practice of the week Wednesday, but both look on track to suit up this weekend in London against the Bears after the two took every rep during Thursday's session. Jacobs' stranglehold on the lead role has left limited room for Washington to find meaningful work in the Oakland backfield. Washington is averaging just 5.2 touches per game and has played no more than a third of the Raiders' offensive snaps in any of the team's four contests thus far.

