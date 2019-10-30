Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Logs just nine offensive snaps
Washington rushed for 23 yards on five carries and caught his lone target for four yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Texans.
Washington has been dealt at least six touches in five consecutive contests, but rookie Josh Jacobs' prominent role atop the Raiders' depth chart at running back keeps Washington's fantasy value limited to much deeper leagues. He was on the field for just nine offensive snaps Sunday, while fellow reserve Jalen Richard totaled 27 yards on three touches in 17 snaps.
