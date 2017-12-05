Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Logs rushing score against Giants

Washington rushed for 16 yards and a touchdown on six carries during Sunday's 24-17 win over the Giants.

Washington failed to record a single reception for the first time since Week 4 and rushed for a dismal 2.7 yards per carry against the Giants, but he notched his second rushing touchdown of the season to salvage any fantasy relevance. Washington also out-paced fellow backup Jalen Richard in terms of touches, as the latter logged just one carry for four yards to go along with a five-yard reception.