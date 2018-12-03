Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Lousy against division foe

Washington rushed for seven yards on three carries and lost a fumble in Sunday's 40-33 loss to the Chiefs.

Washington earned a minuscule six offensive snaps and was ineffective during his limited action with an average of 2.3 yards per carry. Meanwhile, fellow running backs Doug Martin and Jalen Richard combined for 193 yards of total offense on 29 touches. Washington's role figures to remain restricted in Week 14 against a Steelers defense that has done a solid job of holding opposing backfields in check.