Raiders' DeAndre Washington: May be odd man out

Washington is part of a position group that includes Josh Jacobs, Jalen Richard, Doug Martin and Chris Warren, Ed Graney of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Jacobs and Richard are locked in for two spots, while Martin seems to have good odds after finishing last season with a pair of 100-yard rushing performances. The wild card is Warren, who made some noise last summer as an undrafted rookie before a preseason knee injury allowed the Raiders to stash him on injured reserve. Heading into the final year of his rookie contract, Washington appears limited to competing for a role as Richard's backup on passing downs. There are better darts to throw in the closing stages of fantasy drafts.