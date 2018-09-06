Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Nearing return
Washington (knee) is closing in on a return, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Washington underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in August to clean it up and managed to hold on to a roster spot through cuts despite his absence. The third-year running back should serve as a depth option again for the Raiders this season, with Marshawn Lynch and Doug Martin set to head the rushing attack.
