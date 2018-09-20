Raiders' DeAndre Washington: No longer on injury report

Washington (knee) is no longer listed on the injury report, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Washington was inactive for the Raiders' first two games this season, as he was still attempting to make his way back from offseason arthroscopic surgery. It seems that the running back is now fully healed and ready for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, though most of his action may come via special teams.

