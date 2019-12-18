Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Opportunity knocks in Week 16

With Josh Jacobs (shoulder) out Sunday against the Chargers, per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com, Washington figures to head the Raiders' Week 16 rushing attack.

While filling in for Jacobs in Week 14 against the Titans, Washington carried 14 times for 53 yards and a TD, while catching six of his seven targets for 43 yards. Given that Jacobs' shoulder issue is lingering, Washington will get another chance to see extended action this weekend, with Jalen Richard on hand to work in a complementary role.