Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Out Week 1
Washington (knee) will be absent from Monday's season opener against the Rams, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Washington is recovering from arthroscopic surgery this offseason. He was unable to return to practice this week, so it is no surprise that the team has ruled him out for the opener. Doug Martin and Jalen Richard are ahead of him on the depth chart backing up Marshawn Lynch anyways, so he figures to just provide depth once he returns.
