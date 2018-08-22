Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Out with knee issue
Washington (knee) isn't practicing Wednesday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
The timing of the injury couldn't be much worse for a player on the bubble. Washington is competing with Jalen Richard and Chris Warren for one or two spots on the 53-man roster.
