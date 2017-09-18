Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Overshadowed by Richard
Washington gained 20 yards on six carries to go along with three receptions on as many targets for 15 yards during Sunday's win over the Jets.
Washington actually acquired one more touch than fellow backup running back Jalen Richard, but was severely outproduced by the latter as Richard racked up 109 total yards and a touchdown. Washington averaged a team-low 3.3 yards per carry and five yards per catch, lending Richard a leg up in the change-of-pace competition for touches behind Marshawn Lynch. The Raiders' Week 3 matchup against Washington presents more of a challenge than the Jets presented, which could mean additional snaps for Lynch in what figures to be a closer game.
