Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Productive in expanded role

Washington rushed for 77 yards on 17 carries and caught eight of nine targets for 55 yards in the Raiders' 16-15 Week 17 loss to the Chargers, ultimately finishing the 2019 campaign with 108 rushes for 387 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 36 catches for 292 yards on 41 targets in 16 games.

Washington took over the workhorse role out of the Raiders' backfield for three of the team's final four contests while rookie Josh Jacobs was sidelined by a nagging shoulder injury. The former amassed a collective 50 touches throughout the last two games, especially rewarding fantasy owners in PPR formats with the eight-catch Week 17 performance. Jacobs' absence allowed Washington to prove himself worthy of additional opportunities as he'll be hitting the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2020.