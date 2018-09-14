Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Questionable against Denver

Washington (knee) is questionable against the Broncos on Sunday, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Washington is still recovering from offseason arthroscopic surgery, but managed to return to practice this week. It remains to be seen whether Washington will play Week 2, but he'll have minimal fantasy relevance behind Marshawn Lynch, Doug Martin and Jalen Richard even if he does suit up.

