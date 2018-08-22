Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Requires arthroscopic surgery
Washington recently underwent arthroscopic to address a lingering knee issue, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Washington likely will miss the rest of the preseason, but head coach Jon Gruden suggested the knee injury won't kill the 25-year-old's chances of making the 53-man roster. Washington is competing for one or two spots in the backfield along with Jalen Richard and undrafted rookie Chris Warren.
More News
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Out with knee issue•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Impressive in preseason opener•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Returns to practice•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Tending to personal issue•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Facing tough competition•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Totals three yards in season finale•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Starting your draft right
Discussing how to successfully build the core of your Fantasy team and plenty more on today’s...
-
Biggest 2018 Fantasy Football busts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...
-
Fantasy football auction draft values
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Eisenberg Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Top 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...