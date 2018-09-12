Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Returns to limited practice

Washington (knee) returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Washington had arthroscopic surgery in late August and was listed as a non-participant on every injury report leading up to the season opener. He's trending in the right direction to start the week, but it will still come as a surprise if he's ready for Sunday's game in Denver. Meanwhile, Jalen Richard had five carries for 24 yards and nine catches for 55 yards in Monday's 33-13 loss to the Rams, securing his role as Oakland's top passing-down back. Washington may not even have a role in the offense once he's cleared.

More News
Our Latest Stories