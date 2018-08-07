Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Returns to practice
Washington (personal) retook the field for practice Tuesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Washington temporarily left the team last week to tend to a personal matter, but he rejoined the fold Tuesday and should return to a battle with Jalen Richard for the third-string role behind Marshawn Lynch and Doug Martin, with rookie Chris Warren also aiming for a roster spot.
