Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Returns to practice

Washington (personal) retook the field for practice Tuesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Washington temporarily left the team last week to tend to a personal matter, but he rejoined the fold Tuesday and should return to a battle with Jalen Richard for the third-string role behind Marshawn Lynch and Doug Martin, with rookie Chris Warren also aiming for a roster spot.

