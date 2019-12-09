Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Scores in admirable spot start
Washington carried 14 times for 53 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Tians. He also caught six of seven targets for an additional 43 yards.
With Josh Jacobs (shoulder) sidelined for this one, Washington stepped into a lead role. He only managed 3.8 yards per carry against a tough Tennessee defense, but he supplemented those numbers with a 14-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Washington also stepped up as a pass catcher with his team trailing in the second half and finished third on the team in receiving yards. While the fourth-year back played well in Jacobs' absence, he'd likely only play a minimal role if his teammate returns next Sunday against the Jaguars.
