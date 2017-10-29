Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Scores in Lynch's stead
Washington rushed for 26 yards on six carries and added 62 yards and a touchdown on eight catches in Sunday's 34-14 loss to Buffalo. He lost a fumble during the contest.
Washington circled out of the backfield for a four-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter, cutting Buffalo's lead to two scores. The diminutive back has now scored in consecutive games, but has had the benefit of having Marshawn Lynch (suspension) out of the lineup on both occasions. The second-year player averaged just five touches per game during the season's first five games and figures to return to a similar scat-back-type role when Lynch returns to the fold next week.
