Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Season high in scrimmage yards
Washington carried the ball twice for five yards and caught all three of his targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 40-9 loss to the Chiefs.
The fourth-year RB posted season highs in receiving yards and scrimmage yards, albeit modest ones, as he was the clear No. 2 option in the backfield for the Raiders. Touches have been tough to come by for any back not named Josh Jacobs though, and it would take an injury to the rookie starter for Washington to have any kind of consistent fantasy value.
More News
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Held in check vs. Jets•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Dealt four touches in nine snaps•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Uninvolved in Week 10•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Totals 28 yards in win•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Logs just nine offensive snaps•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Season high in total offense Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: For the stretch
The Chiefs offense has created plenty of value at running back, and Darwin Thompson could be...
-
Injury Report: Question marks
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 13, with one big name ruled out late that...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Trust in Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold has turned his season around, and another prime matchup for Week 13 makes him Jamey...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Week 13 is huge for lots of Fantasy teams with playoff spots on the line,and there lots to...