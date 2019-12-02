Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Season high in scrimmage yards

Washington carried the ball twice for five yards and caught all three of his targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 40-9 loss to the Chiefs.

The fourth-year RB posted season highs in receiving yards and scrimmage yards, albeit modest ones, as he was the clear No. 2 option in the backfield for the Raiders. Touches have been tough to come by for any back not named Josh Jacobs though, and it would take an injury to the rookie starter for Washington to have any kind of consistent fantasy value.