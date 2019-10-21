Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Season high in total offense Sunday
Washington rushed for 29 yards on six carries and caught his lone target for 12 receiving yards in Sunday's 42-24 loss to the Packers.
Washington compiled 41 total yards to fellow backup Jalen Richard's seven, but rookie Josh Jacobs continues to shoulder the load out of Oakland's backfield. Jacobs' significant usage resulted in 124 yards on 21 carries to go along with three catches for 10 receiving yards, while Washington logged only 14 offensive snaps. The latter remains ahead of Richard on the depth chart at running back, but Washington should continue to see limited opportunities in Week 8 against the Texans.
