Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Set to split work with Richard in Week 8
Washington and Jalen Richard are expected to split all of the snaps out of the backfield for the Raiders in Sunday's game against the Bills, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
With NFL appeals officer James Thrash upholding Marshawn Lynch's one-game suspension stemming from Lynch's contact with an official in the Week 7 win over the Chiefs, the Raiders appear set to take a tandem approach to the backfield in the absence of their lead back. After Lynch's ejection from the Week 7 contest, Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio distributed the running-back snaps about as evenly as possible, with Washington logging 25 to Richard's 26. The snap total was Washington's highest of the season, with the second-year player supplying 33 yards on nine carries and seven yards on three receptions. Washington will have a fair chance at besting all of those figures in Week 8, but given his mediocre 2.3 yards per carry and 5.3 yards per reception marks for the season, his fantasy upside isn't quite as high as that of Richard, who offers more big-play ability and explosiveness.
