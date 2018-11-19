Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Slated for heightened workload

Head coach Jon Gruden said the Raiders will try to get Washington more involved during the final six games of the season, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Washington matched his career-high in rushing attempts (12) during Sunday's victory over Arizona thanks in large part to Doug Martin going down with an ankle injury late in the first half. While Martin isn't expected to be dealing with anything severe, it's possible the veteran may need to miss games, which could set the stage for Washington to serve as Oakland's lead back on early downs in the short term. However, even with a hefty workload potentially on tap, the third-year tailback won't be an advisable fantasy option in Week 12 against a Ravens defense allowing the third-fewest rushing yards per game in 2018.