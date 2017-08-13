Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Starts preseason opener
Washington had five carries for 16 yards in Saturday's preseason opener against Arizona.
With Marshawn Lynch held out, Washington started and got the first carry, but he then split work with Jalen Richard -- who had five carries for seven yards -- throughout the rest of the first half. Washington and Richard are battling for the No. 2 spot, though there's a good chance they end up splitting the backup work, just as they did last season behind Latavius Murray. Washington seems to have the slight edge in handcuff value at this stage.
