Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Starts week as limited participant
Washington (hamstring) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
Washington was on the Week 3 injury report with a hamstring issue, but he was ultimately removed and didn't resurface last week. With no suggestion the nagging hamstring injury is serious, he'll look to get back to a full practice workload before Sunday's game against Baltimore. Washington only had one carry and one target in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Broncos, once again splitting backup work with Jalen Richard.
