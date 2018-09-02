Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Stays on roster

Washington (knee) has a spot on Oakland's initial 53-man roster, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Washington had arthroscopic surgery in mid-to-late August, but it wasn't enough to put him on the wrong side of roster cuts. He'll likely compete with Jalen Richard for a minor pass-catching role once he's healthy, while Marshawn Lynch and Doug Martin figure to get most of the carries.

