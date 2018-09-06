Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Still absent from practice

Washington (knee) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Washington underwent arthroscopic surgery earlier this offseason to address a knee injury sustained in training camp, and appears to still be recovering. The 25-year-old seems likely to sit out Monday's season-opener against the Rams, and should begin the season behind Marshawn Lynch and Doug Martin when he does return to the field. As long as Washington remains sidelined, fellow running back Jalen Richard will handle No. 3 duties uncontested.

