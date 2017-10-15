Play

Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Suits up Sunday

Washington (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

With both Marshawn Lynch and Jalen Richard also in the Raiders' backfield mix, Washington's path to making a fantasy splash in Week 6 is somewhat muddled, but his return to action Sunday is nonetheless a boost to the Raiders' depth at running back.

