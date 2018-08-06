Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Tending to personal issue
Washington has missed the past three days due to a personal issue, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
An extended absence for Washington could allow Doug Martin and Jalen Richard to become the favorites in the backup running back battle behind starter Marshawn Lynch. The nature of Washington's personal issue is currently unclear, but he'll hope to return in time for the Raiders' preseason opener against the Lions on Friday as he races stiff competition rookie Chris Warren also pushing for snaps.
More News
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Facing tough competition•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Totals three yards in season finale•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Two touches in Week 16•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Four touches in Week 15•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Totals 19 yards against Chiefs•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Logs rushing score against Giants•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Guice
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
WR Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when wide receivers will get taken. Plan ahead...
-
Opportunity for young Bengals
There's more opportunity for receivers in Cincinnati. Can John Ross or Tyler Boyd take adv...
-
WR Fantasy draft strategies
Wide receivers weren't as productive as they were even two seasons ago. Dave Richard knows...
-
Five big questions at WR
To kick off our wide receiver preview, our trio of Fantasy football experts take a look at...
-
Ranking Browns after Coleman trade
Corey Coleman has been traded to the Bills. What does that mean for the rest of the Browns'...