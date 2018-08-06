Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Tending to personal issue

Washington has missed the past three days due to a personal issue, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

An extended absence for Washington could allow Doug Martin and Jalen Richard to become the favorites in the backup running back battle behind starter Marshawn Lynch. The nature of Washington's personal issue is currently unclear, but he'll hope to return in time for the Raiders' preseason opener against the Lions on Friday as he races stiff competition rookie Chris Warren also pushing for snaps.