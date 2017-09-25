Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Ties for team lead in targets Sunday
Washington hauled in five passes on six targets for 24 yards, but failed to pick up any yardage on his lone carry during Sunday's loss to the Redskins.
Washington has averaged nearly four targets per game through the first three weeks of the regular season, but just 24 rushing yards on 10 carries is troublesome behind one of the league's best offensive lines. After being overshadowed by a productive Jalen Richard in Week 2, Washington still saw 10 more offensive snaps and three more touches than his fellow backup running back in Week 3. Another tough test awaits the Raiders offense as they travel to Denver, while Washington remains behind Marshawn Lynch in the backfield pecking order.
More News
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Good to go in Week 3•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Limited to start week of practice•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Overshadowed by Richard•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Earns five touches against Titans•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Works ahead of Richard again•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Starts preseason opener•
-
Podcast: Week 3 winners & losers
Recapping all of Sunday’s games, we discuss some backfield battles and the winners and losers...
-
Believe it or not: Drop Cam?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...