Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Ties for team lead in targets Sunday

Washington hauled in five passes on six targets for 24 yards, but failed to pick up any yardage on his lone carry during Sunday's loss to the Redskins.

Washington has averaged nearly four targets per game through the first three weeks of the regular season, but just 24 rushing yards on 10 carries is troublesome behind one of the league's best offensive lines. After being overshadowed by a productive Jalen Richard in Week 2, Washington still saw 10 more offensive snaps and three more touches than his fellow backup running back in Week 3. Another tough test awaits the Raiders offense as they travel to Denver, while Washington remains behind Marshawn Lynch in the backfield pecking order.