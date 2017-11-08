Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Totals 14 yards

Washington rushed for 16 yards on four carries and lost two yards on a reception in Sunday's 27-24 win over Miami.

With Marshawn Lynch ejected from Oakland's Thursday might matchup against the Chiefs and then suspended against Buffalo, Washington enjoyed 26 total touches and scored in each game. If there was much doubt what his role would be with Lynch's return, Sunday answered them as Washington saw the field for just nine offensive snaps. He has some value as a receiver out of the backfield, but hasn't shown the big-play ability he flashed as a rookie in limited touches this season.