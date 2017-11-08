Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Totals 14 yards
Washington rushed for 16 yards on four carries and lost two yards on a reception in Sunday's 27-24 win over Miami.
With Marshawn Lynch ejected from Oakland's Thursday might matchup against the Chiefs and then suspended against Buffalo, Washington enjoyed 26 total touches and scored in each game. If there was much doubt what his role would be with Lynch's return, Sunday answered them as Washington saw the field for just nine offensive snaps. He has some value as a receiver out of the backfield, but hasn't shown the big-play ability he flashed as a rookie in limited touches this season.
More News
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Scores in Lynch's stead•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Set to split work with Richard in Week 8•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Leads backfield in Lynch's absence Thursday•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Suits up Sunday•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Listed as questionable•
-
Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...
-
Week 10 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 10.
-
Week 10 TE rankings
Check out our expert rankings for Week 10.
-
Week 10 WR rankings
Check out our expert rankings for Week 10.