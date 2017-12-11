Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Totals 19 yards against Chiefs

Washington rushed four times for nine yards and added one reception on two targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 26-15 loss to the Chiefs.

Washington logged just 14 offensive snaps for a third consecutive week as starter Marshawn Lynch led the Raiders' backfield with 61 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Washington has now averaged less than 4.0 yards per carry in four straight games, while his fantasy relevance remains limited to deeper leagues heading into a Week 15 matchup against the Cowboys.