Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Totals 28 yards in win

Washington rushed three times for seven yards and brought in his only target for a 21-yard gain in Sunday's 31-24 win over Detroit.

All of Washington's touches came in the first half, and he played just seven total snaps on offense. His three carries were his fewest since Week 2. The 26-year-old will continue to fill in behind Josh Jacobs and Jalen Richard at home Week 10 against the Chargers.