Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Totals 35 yards in loss

Washington rushed for nine yards on three carries and caught both of his targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Chiefs.

Washington's Week 2 effort was highlighted by a 20-yard catch and run to end the first half, but the reserve running back tallied only 15 offensive snaps and was contained to 3.0 yards per carry. Nonetheless, he outproduced fellow backup Jalen Richard and could see additional opportunities with the first-team offense if rookie starter Josh Jacobs were to miss any time with a groin injury.