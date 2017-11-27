Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Totals 46 yards in Week 12

Washington rushed for 23 yards on six carries to go along with three receptions on as many targets for 23 yards during Sunday's 21-14 win over the Broncos.

Washington logged nine more offensive snaps than fellow backup Jalen Richard against Denver, but the latter found the end zone for his second touchdown of the season on a six-yard reception. The Raiders turned to starter Marshawn Lynch to milk the clock in the second half after jumping out to a 21-0 lead in the third quarter as Washington remains firmly behind Lynch in terms of opportunity at this point, while Richard figures to continue earning several touches per week as well.