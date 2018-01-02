Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Totals three yards in season finale

Washington rushed for three yards on two carries and caught two passes on three targets for no gain in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Chargers.

Washington's four touches resulted in just three total yards as his lack of production continued in Week 17. Washington finishes his 2017 campaign with 57 carries for 153 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 34 catches (on 45 targets) for 197 yards and one score in 15 games. The second-year running back solidified himself as the No. 2 option out of the Raiders' backfield behind Marshawn Lynch, but averaged a dismal 2.7 yards per carry, adding to the team's offensive struggles. Washington's regression came on the heels of a successful rookie season in which he racked up 467 rushing yards on 87 attempts for an average of 5.4 yards per carry. Oakland's offense figures to undergo some changes in 2018 after the firing of head coach Jack Del Rio, while offensive coordinator Todd Downing's job security is less than promising at this point as well. Washington's involvement in the offense may be affected by these amendments, but for now the trio of Lynch, Washington and fellow backup Jalen Richard is under contract through 2018.