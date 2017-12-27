Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Two touches in Week 16

Washington rushed for a loss of three yards on one rush and caught one pass on three targets for two yards in Monday's 19-10 loss to the Eagles.

Washington continues to struggle on the ground as he's now totaled just 55 yards on 22 carries in six games since the Raiders' bye week. Despite logging less offensive snaps than Washington, fellow backup Jalen Richard was much more productive behind starter Marshawn Lynch on Monday night, racking up 56 total yards on just six touches. Washington will have one last chance in Week 17 against the Chargers to gain any sort of momentum heading into the Raiders' offseason.