Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Underwhelming 2018 campaign

Washington rushed for 30 yards on four carries during Sunday's 35-3 loss to the Chiefs.

Washington was dealt a quartet of carries despite playing only seven offensive snaps during Sunday's blowout loss, having been essentially uninvolved on offense since Week 14. His underwhelming third season in the league comes to an end with 30 carries for 115 yards and one catch on one target for nine yards in 10 games. The addition of Doug Martin behind original starter Marshawn Lynch (groin) was certainly a drawback in terms of Washington's output, while fellow backup Jalen Richard handled the pass-catching duties out of the backfield. Washington has one year left on his affordable rookie deal with the Raiders, who could be in search of a new starter in 2019.