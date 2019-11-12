Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Uninvolved in Week 10

Washington got two passes for 19 yards on two targets and rushed for no gain on one carry in Thursday's 26-24 win over the Chargers.

Washington logged less than 10 offensive snaps for the third consecutive week and he was consequently overshadowed by fellow backup Jalen Richard, who led the Raiders in receiving with 43 yards on four catches. Rookie Josh Jacobs remains a workhorse as he handled 16 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown, while the Alabama product also saw five targets in the aerial attack.