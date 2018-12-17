Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Uninvolved in Week 15 loss
Washington rushed for one yard on his lone carry during Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Bengals.
Washington has now been held to a single-digit offensive snap count for four consecutive games as Doug Martin and Jalen Richard continue to lead the Raiders' backfield during Marshawn Lynch's (groin) absence. Washington's limited volume in the offense figures to remain a hindrance to his potential fantasy value again in Week 16 against the Broncos.
