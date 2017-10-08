Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Won't play Sunday
Washington (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
With Washington unavailable Sunday, Marshawn Lynch is in line head the Raiders' Week 5 rushing attack, with Jalen Richard next up for the team's running back carries Sunday.
