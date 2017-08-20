Raiders' DeAndre Washington: Works ahead of Richard again

Washington had four carries for 14 yards in Saturday's preseason game against the Rams.

After Marshawn Lynch made a brief appearance for the opening drive, Washington played the next two series and then handed things over to Jalen Richard, who had three carries for 18 yards while finishing out the first half. Washington has worked ahead of Richard through the first two weeks of the preseason and much of training camp, but there's a good chance the two backs will split whatever touches Lynch leaves behind. The backup work likely will include passing down snaps, which should work to Washington's advantage.