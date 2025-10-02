Raiders' Decamerion Richardson: All set for Week 5
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Richardson (hamstring) was a full participant at practice Wednesday.
Richardson was unavailable for the team's last two games due to a hamstring injury, but he now appear to be healthy ahead of Week 5. The cornerback has operated exclusively as a special-teams option this season, and he'll be back in that role Sunday in Indianapolis.
More News
-
Raiders' Decamerion Richardson: Not playing in Week 4•
-
Raiders' Decamerion Richardson: Full practice Friday•
-
Raiders' Decamerion Richardson: Not playing Week 3•
-
Raiders' Decamerion Richardson: Productive rookie campaign•
-
Raiders' Decamerion Richardson: Six tackles against New Orleans•
-
Raiders' Decamerion Richardson: Team-high tackle total in loss•