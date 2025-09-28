default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Richardson (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the Bears.

The veteran cornerback had managed to work back to a full practice Friday after limited sessions the first two days of Week 4 prep, making his inactive status for a second straight game somewhat surprising. The second-year cornerback's next opportunity to take the field comes in a Week 5 matchup against the Colts next Sunday.

More News