Raiders' Decamerion Richardson: Not playing in Week 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Richardson (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the Bears.
The veteran cornerback had managed to work back to a full practice Friday after limited sessions the first two days of Week 4 prep, making his inactive status for a second straight game somewhat surprising. The second-year cornerback's next opportunity to take the field comes in a Week 5 matchup against the Colts next Sunday.
