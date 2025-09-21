Raiders' Decamerion Richardson: Not playing Week 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Richardson (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against Washington.
Richardson logged a pair of limited practice sessions to end the week and was deemed questionable entering Sunday. He ultimately won't be able to suit up for the first time this season. Richardson played exclusively on special teams during Las Vegas' first two games, so that's where his absence will be most felt while he remains out.
More News
-
Raiders' Decamerion Richardson: Productive rookie campaign•
-
Raiders' Decamerion Richardson: Six tackles against New Orleans•
-
Raiders' Decamerion Richardson: Team-high tackle total in loss•
-
Raiders' Decamerion Richardson: Ready to rock•
-
Raiders' Decamerion Richardson: Missing Week 5•
-
Raiders' Decamerion Richardson: Not playing vs. Cleveland•