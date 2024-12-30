Richardson tallied six tackles (three solo) during the Raiders' 25-10 win over the Saints on Sunday.

The rookie fourth-round pick played every single defensive snap Sunday, which he has done in five of the Raiders' seven games since the Week 10 bye. Over that span, Richardson has accumulated 34 tackles (21 solo) and two pass defenses. Richardson will look to end his rookie campaign on a strong note against Justin Herbert and the Chargers next Sunday.