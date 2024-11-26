Richardson finished with eight tackles (five solo) and a pass breakup in Sunday's 29-19 loss to the Broncos.

The rookie, who missed the first five games of the season with a hamstring injury, also played on every defensive snap for the first time this season. Richardson played on 97 percent of the defensive snaps in Week 11 after seeing 38 combined defensive snaps over the previous four games. The fourth-round pick's status for next week will likely depend on the availability of Jakorian Bennett (shoulder) and Nate Hobbs (ankle).