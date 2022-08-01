Quarterback Derek Carr views Robinson as a player that can stretch the field for the Raiders this season, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

The Raiders have no shortage of precise route runners at wide receiver, as Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow are both known for that skill. Offseason addition Keelan Cole is another reliable route runner, while Robinson brings a different skill set, which has intrigued Carr. "Robinson has flashed that talent, that speed that we have seen happen against us for a few years," Carr said. "He's flashed those same things here, that ability to be someone that can stretch the field and also run the intermediate to short stuff and make something happen afterwards."